Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

