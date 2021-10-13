AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 3.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.88. 15,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,285. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,651 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,526 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

