American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 67.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 67,026 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $3,439,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

