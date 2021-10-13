American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,317 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -2.06.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

