Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oct 13th, 2021

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the September 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ambow Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambow Education by 10.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMBO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -19.46. Ambow Education has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

