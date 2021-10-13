Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the September 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ambow Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambow Education by 10.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

AMBO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -19.46. Ambow Education has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.