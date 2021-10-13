Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Seeyond’s 5th Largest Position

Seeyond lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

AMZN traded up $23.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,270.69. The company had a trading volume of 82,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,353.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,372.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

