Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

APELY stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Alps Alpine had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alps Alpine will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

