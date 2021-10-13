AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 54,607 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 54,607 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

