AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

