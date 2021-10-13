AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,441 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after buying an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,647,000 after purchasing an additional 468,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after buying an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $88,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $424.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

