AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $640,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.