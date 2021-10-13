AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $589,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3,932.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 123,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 216.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

