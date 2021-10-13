AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,666 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $201.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

