AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,704 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,394,000 after purchasing an additional 509,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 432,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 298,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 240,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.