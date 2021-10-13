AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,405 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 595.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 126,106 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GVA stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

