Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 1,115 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 34.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 19.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVTA stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

