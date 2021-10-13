Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 10,332 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 811.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 168,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

