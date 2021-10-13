Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $435,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.34.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

