Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $508,000 Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,089,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

