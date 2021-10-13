Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,248 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 235,198 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 60.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

