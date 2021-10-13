Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 3,512 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE IRM opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.