Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.18.

ALSN stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

