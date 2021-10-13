Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.14% of Allegion worth $1,392,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.