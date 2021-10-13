Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

