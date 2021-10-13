Algert Global LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,503. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

