Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,979. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.13. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $97.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

