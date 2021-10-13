Alexander Abrahams Purchases 90,754 Shares of Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Stock

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) insider Alexander Abrahams purchased 90,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,685.42 ($55,489.59).
Alexander Abrahams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Abrahams purchased 109,048 shares of Microequities Asset Management Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,853.19 ($68,466.57).
The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile
Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides fund management services to investors. It also invests in various listed companies. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
