Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

ALB stock opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.30. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

