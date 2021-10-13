Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Alarm.com worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

