Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Financial Survey

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alamos Gold and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.01%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Alamos Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 2.71% 7.23% 5.62% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $748.10 million 4.00 $144.20 million $0.40 19.05 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Entrée Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

