Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.93. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,971.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,044 shares of company stock worth $2,906,938 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamo Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alamo Group worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

