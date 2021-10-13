Akash Network Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $338.16 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00005355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00125238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.41 or 0.99943183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.02 or 0.06207087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 161,034,845 coins and its circulating supply is 112,032,590 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

