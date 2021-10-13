Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

AIRG stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $120.23 million, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 51.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.