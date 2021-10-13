Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

AIRI opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter worth $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

