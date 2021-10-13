Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ API opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. Agora has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after buying an additional 361,407 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Agora by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 87,842 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

