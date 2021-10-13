AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 772.7% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AGM Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGMH opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

