AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,894 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AGCO worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after buying an additional 170,195 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AGCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after buying an additional 172,953 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

