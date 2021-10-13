Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

