AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

AFCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,658,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,424,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

