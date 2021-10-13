Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.19). Aemetis posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

AMTX stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 780.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.