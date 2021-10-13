aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $356.11 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. aelf has a total market cap of $356.11 million and $52.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00267332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00220062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

