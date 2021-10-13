Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 46,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,922,523 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 12,828.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 470,340 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

