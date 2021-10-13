Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 70.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ciena by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 18.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

