Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 290,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at about $3,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,099.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 162,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 149,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

SWBI opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

