Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REAL. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

