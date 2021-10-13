Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $199,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

