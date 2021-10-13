Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 2,109 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

