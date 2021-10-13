Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,742,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,903,000 after purchasing an additional 292,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.