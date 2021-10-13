Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ADN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.22. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.