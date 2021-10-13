Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,796.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

